Track fault causes lunchtime delays on East-West Line

SINGAPORE: Train service along the East-West Line between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations was briefly delayed on Wednesday afternoon (Apr 18) due to a track fault.

Transport operator SMRT first tweeted about the delay at about 1.55pm, saying that due to a "track fault", commuters can expect to add 30 minutes to their travel time between the two stations.

It added that free regular bus services between the stations were available.



[EWL]: Due to a track fault, pls add 30mins train travel time between #Tampines and #PasirRis. Free regular bus svcs between #Tampines and #PasirRis. Our station staff will assist. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) April 18, 2018

At about 2.20pm, SMRT said train service between Tampines and Pasir Ris "has progressively returned to normal".

Five minutes later, it said train service has resumed. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused," said SMRT.

[EWL] CLEARED: Train service between #Tampines and #PasirRis has resumed. Free regular bus svc between #Tampines and #PasirRis has ceased. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) April 18, 2018

Last Monday, a track fault along the East-West Line caused delays for more than two hours during the morning rush hour. The fault affected service from Clementi to Joo Koon.

