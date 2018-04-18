Track fault causes lunchtime delays on East-West Line
SINGAPORE: Train service along the East-West Line between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations was briefly delayed on Wednesday afternoon (Apr 18) due to a track fault.
Transport operator SMRT first tweeted about the delay at about 1.55pm, saying that due to a "track fault", commuters can expect to add 30 minutes to their travel time between the two stations.
It added that free regular bus services between the stations were available.
At about 2.20pm, SMRT said train service between Tampines and Pasir Ris "has progressively returned to normal".
Five minutes later, it said train service has resumed. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused," said SMRT.
Last Monday, a track fault along the East-West Line caused delays for more than two hours during the morning rush hour. The fault affected service from Clementi to Joo Koon.