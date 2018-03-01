Delays on Downtown Line for more than 12 hours due to signalling fault

SINGAPORE: The Downtown Line was hit by delays for more than 12 hours on Thursday (Mar 1) due to a signalling system fault at Bayfront station.

The delays began at around 6am and have not been resolved as of 7pm, with the issue set to persist until the end of service hours.



Due to the fault, trains approaching Bayfront station in both directions had to be driven manually and at a lower speed, said SBS Transit and Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a joint statement at 4pm.

Earlier in the morning, the fault was isolated to the stretch from Promenade to Bayfront stations, in the direction of Expo station, but due to "train bunching", trains from Bukit Panjang station were delayed by 15 minutes to half an hour, the statement said.

Currently, trains are still travelling at lower speeds from Promenade to Bayfront stations, with additional travel times of up to 15 minutes over that stretch, it added.

"The signalling system supplier Siemens is working closely with our engineering teams to restore normalcy at the affected stretch as soon as possible."



Advertisement

Advertisement

Free buses are available at designated bus stops between Bugis and Chinatown stations, it said.

In an update at 6.53pm, SBS Transit tweeted that trains between Promenade and Downtown stations will continue to travel at lower speeds until the end of service hours on Thursday.

Pls be informed that trains on the DTL will continue to travel at lower speeds bet. Promenade & Downtown Stns until the end of svc hours today. Pls add additional 15 mins when travelling on this sector. Recovery works on the signalling fault are ongoing. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) March 1, 2018



Commuters were advised to add 15 minutes to their travel.

"Efforts to restore normalcy along the affected stretch will continue through engineering hours. Trains on the unaffected segments of the DTL are running at normal speeds," said SBS Transit.

Commuters took to social media to express their frustration at the delays and longer journey time.





Took the Downtown Line knowing the risk. It did not pay off. Train delay. pic.twitter.com/2APV1Vplud — Audi Khalid (@AudiKhalid) March 1, 2018





That one time i decide to take downtown line and this is what happens. Reach at 8 and still at the second station only. Good job 👏😡 — rahimahleo (@rahimahleo18) March 1, 2018





It took me a grand total of 1h20min to reach Bugis from tamp today on the downtown line 😇 — Iris Lim (@eye_ris13) March 1, 2018



