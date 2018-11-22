Several MRT stations along North-South and East-West lines to close earlier

SINGAPORE: Several MRT stations along the East-West Line (EWL) and North-South Line (NSL) will close earlier at about 11pm every Friday and Saturday between Nov 30 and Dec 15.

The stations are Dover, Clementi, Jurong East, Chinese Garden and Lakeside along the EWL, as well as Marsiling, Kranji, Yew Tee, Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Gombak and Bukit Batok on the NSL.

The early closures are to conduct renewal of the power supply system and other maintenance work, said transport operator SMRT in a media release on Thursday (Nov 22).



(Table: SMRT)

"During the planned closures from Nov 30 to Dec 15, train services on the EWL between Queenstown and Buona Vista MRT stations will operate as a bi-directional shuttle with longer service intervals of up to 12 minutes," said SMRT.

“This arrangement allows train services to continue between these stations using a single track, while facilitating the turn-around of trains for the rest of the EWL."

SMRT added that there will be shuttle bus services for affected commuters which will stop at designated bus stops near the MRT stations.



(Table: SMRT)

SMRT has been closing sections of the lines earlier over the past few months, to facilitate renewal of the power supply system.

It had said that the project is expected to be completed by the early 2020s.

EWL SERVICES AT CITY HALL STATION TO END EARLIER IN JAN

In January, train services on the EWL at City Hall MRT station will end earlier at 11.30pm on the first two Fridays and Saturdays of the month.

This is due to maintenance work in the EWL tunnels near the station.

"During this time, train services on the EWL between Outram Park and Raffles Place MRT stations will operate as a bi-directional shuttle with longer service intervals of up to 12 minutes," said SMRT.

It added that NSL services at City Hall MRT will operate as usual.



(Table: SMRT)

As there will be no train service on the EWL between Raffles Place and Bugis MRT stations from 11.30pm on the affected dates, a shuttle bus will be available for commuters to travel between the two stations.

“As the timing of the last trains departing each station during the planned closures will vary, commuters are advised to check for station-specific timings at affected MRT stations, or on SMRT Trains’ website and social media platforms for commuters to plan their journeys ahead,” SMRT said.