LTA awards contract to install noise barriers at 16 locations along 2 MRT lines

SINGAPORE: PBT Engineering has been awarded a contract to design and install 5.5km of railway noise barriers under the third phase of the railway noise barrier programme, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Oct 18).

This phase will cover 16 locations, spanning from Pasir Ris to Kembangan stations along the East-West MRT Line and from Jurong East to Khatib stations along the North-South MRT Line.

“When completed in 2023, the noise barriers are expected to reduce noise levels from passing trains by about 5 to 10 decibels,” LTA said in a news release.

The tender was announced in December last year.

With the inclusion of this phase, the total length of noise barriers installed across Singapore will be 27km.

The type of noise barrier depends on the noise level and profile of the tracks, LTA said. Semi-enclosed barriers will be installed at turnout sections, where trains switch tracks, as they can handle higher noise levels. Installing such noise barriers usually takes three times as long as vertical barriers, which will be installed along plainline or straight tracks.

LTA said the installation of the noise barriers has “gained momentum due to the implementation of early closures and late openings” for stations along the North-East and East-West lines.

“The additional engineering hours have provided LTA and SMRT with more track access time for maintenance and improvement works, including the installation of noise barriers.”

Phase 3 of the installation works is set to be completed in 2023. Phase 1 was completed in 2018, while on-site works are currently ongoing under Phase 2 with completion expected to be by the third quarter of 2020.