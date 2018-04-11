Train fault causes rush-hour disruption on North-East Line

Singapore

Train fault causes rush-hour disruption on North-East Line

Crowds at Sengkang MRT station on the North East Line during a rush hour delay on Apr 11. (Photo: @l_missywinter_l/Twitter)
SINGAPORE: A train fault at Little India station caused a disruption on the North-East Line during the morning rush hour on Wednesday (Apr 11).

In a tweet at 7.55am, rail operator SBS Transit said there was no train service in both directions between Outram Park and Potong Pasir stations. Free bus rides were available between the two stations, it added.

It had earlier tweeted, at 7.30am, that service on the line was delayed due to a track fault at Little India station.

Train service resumed at around 8.35am, although stations may still be crowded, SBS Transit said. It added that commuters should expect an additional 15 minutes' travelling time between Punggol and HarbourFront stations.

Commuters took to social media to post updates and pictures of the situation at various stations. Some said the delays were much longer than announced by SBS Transit. ​​​​​​​

One commuter also reported that Grab fares surged in Sengkang following the disruption.

Commuters waiting at Sengkang MRT station at around 7.30am after train service was disrupted. (Photo: Twitter/@Kongleng)

Train services on the North-East Line were disrupted on Apr 11, 2018, due to a train fault. (Photo: Twitter/@AmirulAce)



Source: CNA/rw

