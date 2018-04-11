Train fault causes rush-hour disruption on North-East Line

SINGAPORE: A train fault at Little India station caused a disruption on the North-East Line during the morning rush hour on Wednesday (Apr 11).

In a tweet at 7.55am, rail operator SBS Transit said there was no train service in both directions between Outram Park and Potong Pasir stations. Free bus rides were available between the two stations, it added.

11/04, 7.55am: NEL delay - Due to train fault at LTI, no train svc frm Outram to Potong Pasir bth bound, free bus rides available frm OTP to PTP. We are sorry. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) April 10, 2018

It had earlier tweeted, at 7.30am, that service on the line was delayed due to a track fault at Little India station.

0730h/ NEL service towards HarbourFront NE1 is delayed due to a train

fault Little India. Additional travel time of about 15minutes may be expected. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) April 10, 2018

The delays stretched as far as Punggol station, according to commuters who posted updates and pictures on social media. Some also said the delays were much longer than announced by SBS Transit.

One commuter also reported that Grab fares surged in Sengkang following the disruption.

Commuters waiting at Sengkang MRT station at around 7.30am after train service was disrupted. (Photo: Twitter/@Kongleng)

Finally the train move, lol now stucked at Sengkang 🤦🏻‍♀️ if i were to take cab $54 and confirm traffic congested too plus havent include ERP charges. pic.twitter.com/3cKlJJJDLu — 👑نوراشيلا🎀 (@s_heilx) April 11, 2018

Train services on the North-East Line were disrupted on Apr 11, 2018, due to a train fault. (Photo: Twitter/@AmirulAce)

I'm in sengkang. at 7.30 i was told trains in both directions were not moving. escalator leading to platform shut off. shuttle bus not due to start for another 30 mins — tyrima kasih (@tykhrn) April 10, 2018





Have been in the train at Punggol station since 715am and announcement still claim saying its an additional 20 minutes delay! — Nur Diyana (@Diydee) April 10, 2018

Train service resumed at around 8.35am, although stations may still be crowded, SBS Transit said. It added that commuters should expect an additional 15 minutes' travelling time between Punggol and HarbourFront stations.

08:37am: NEL Train service resume at 0836hrs, please note that Stations may still be crowded. Please add 15min additional traveling time between Punggol and HarbourFront both bound, — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) April 11, 2018

"Regular service" resumed and the free bus bridging service ceased at 9.18am, according to another tweet.

09:18am: NEL is back to regular service. Free boarding and bridging bus has ceased. Once again, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) April 11, 2018



