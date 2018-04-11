Train fault causes rush-hour disruption on North-East Line
SINGAPORE: A train fault at Little India station caused a disruption on the North-East Line during the morning rush hour on Wednesday (Apr 11).
In a tweet at 7.55am, rail operator SBS Transit said there was no train service in both directions between Outram Park and Potong Pasir stations. Free bus rides were available between the two stations, it added.
It had earlier tweeted, at 7.30am, that service on the line was delayed due to a track fault at Little India station.
The delays stretched as far as Punggol station, according to commuters who posted updates and pictures on social media. Some also said the delays were much longer than announced by SBS Transit.
One commuter also reported that Grab fares surged in Sengkang following the disruption.
Train service resumed at around 8.35am, although stations may still be crowded, SBS Transit said. It added that commuters should expect an additional 15 minutes' travelling time between Punggol and HarbourFront stations.
"Regular service" resumed and the free bus bridging service ceased at 9.18am, according to another tweet.