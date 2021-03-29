Signalling fault causes morning rush hour delays on North-South Line

SINGAPORE: A signalling fault caused delays along the North-South Line during the morning rush hour on Monday (Mar 29).



Line operator SMRT first posted on social media at 5.47am about the delay. It advised commuters on the North-South Line to add 25 minutes to their travel time, and later increased this to 35 minutes then 45 minutes in subsequent updates.

"At the start of service this morning, a signalling fault occurred between Newton and City Hall," SMRT said on its Facebook page.



The company said its engineers were working to rectify the fault, and that trains would move at a slower speed.



It advised commuters to add up to 45 minutes in train travel time between Bishan and Raffles Place stations. Toa Payoh and Ang Mo Kio stations were also experiencing congestion, it said.



Free buses were plying between Toa Payoh and Marina South Pier stations to ferry commuters affected by the delay, SMRT said.



Commuters queue for bridging buses in Toa Payoh on Mar 29, 2021, after a delay on the North-South Line due to a signalling fault. (Photo: Chris Chen)

Private tutor Chris Chen, 40, was at Newton where large crowds were waiting for buses. He took a bus to Toa Payoh, where long queues were also seen outside the MRT station.

Mr Chen said that buses were "quite fast and efficient" and that there were many SMRT workers around to assist commuters. However, he said there was a lack of social distancing due to the crowds.

SMRT advised commuters heading to the city to make alternative travel arrangements on other lines.



"Commuters coming from the North are advised to take the East-West Line via Jurong East, and the Circle Line via Bishan," it said.

