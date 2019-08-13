Shorter operating hours for some NSL stations in August, September to facilitate works

SINGAPORE: Some MRT stations on the North-South Line (NSL) will open late and close early from in August and September to facilitate power supply system renewal and maintenance works, SMRT said in a media release on Tuesday (Aug 13).

Six stations between Bukit Batok and Marsiling will open at about 8am on weekends from Aug 24 to Sep 1.

From Sep 6 to Sep 28, four stations between Bukit Batok and Yew Tee will close earlier, at 11pm, on selected Fridays and Saturdays.



“The additional engineering hours will be used to carry out viaduct bearing replacement works and installation of 22kV cables as part of the power supply system renewal works,” SMRT said.

During these days, shuttle buses will be available for commuters travelling between affected MRT stations, it added. “The buses will stop at designated bus stops near the affected MRT stations to pick up and drop off passengers.”

In its release, SMRT also advised commuters to plan their commute and check the departure times at affected MRT stations. “The timing of the last trains’ departure from each station during the planned closures will vary,” it said.

“More time may also be needed to travel between MRT stations using the shuttle bus services.”