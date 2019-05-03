Rail reliability improves but Circle Line sees increase in delays

SINGAPORE: The reliability of Singapore's rail network has continued to improve, based on figures released by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (May 3).

Based on a 12-month moving average between April 2018 and March 2019, the overall MRT network achieved a mean distance of 786,000 train-km between delays.

The network had achieved a mean distance of 690,000 train-km between delays for the whole of 2018.

The measure, commonly termed Mean Kilometre Between Failure (MKBF), calculates the mean distance travelled before a train fault lasting more than five minutes.

In 2017, a new 2020 rail reliability target was set where trains should travel 1 million train-km before there is a delay of more than five minutes.

The North East Line and North-South Line surpassed this target, clocking 2,065,000 train-km and 1,102,000 train-km respectively, according to Friday's figures.

The Circle Line and the Downtown Line showed dips in performance, with the former also seeing an increase in service delays in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period last year, according to LTA.

This included a delay on Mar 15 between Dhoby Ghaut and Esplanade MRT stations, which lasted longer than 30 minutes.

So far this year, there have been two service delays lasting longer than 30 minutes.

