Some bus services to run later in view of early MRT station closure in August, September

SINGAPORE: The operational hours of five SBS Transit bus services will be extended on certain days in August and September. This to serve commuters affected by the early closure of some MRT stations on the East-West Line (EWL) and North-South Line (NSL).



SBS Transit said in a news release on Monday (Jul 30) that operating hours for bus services 181, 240, 241, 243G and 51A will be extended to 1.30am on selected Fridays and Saturdays in the two months.

The extended bus hours will, however, exclude the National Day and National Day Rally weekends on Aug 10, 11, 17 and 18 as well as the Formula 1 Race weekend on Sep 14 and 15, the release added.



Rail operator SMRT announced earlier this month that seven stations along the EWL and three stations along the NSL will close earlier on some Fridays and Saturdays and open later on some Saturdays and Sundays from August to September to facilitate rail maintenance.

The affected stations, from Dover to Pioneer and from Bukit Gombak to Jurong East, will close earlier at around 11pm on some Fridays and Saturdays, and open later at around 8am on some Saturdays and Sundays.



Alternative travel arrangements announced by SMRT include shuttle buses between Buona Vista and Joo Koon MRT stations and between Choa Chu Kang and Jurong East MRT stations, as well as an express bus service providing direct connections across major transport nodes along the affected EWL stretch.

SMRT has carried out early closures and late openings of stations along the same western sector of the NSEWL since December 2017 to facilitate intensified testing of the EWL's new Communications Based Train Control signalling system, which has been in use since May 28, 2018.

