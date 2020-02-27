Power fault disrupts train service along North-East Line during morning rush hour
SINGAPORE: Train service has been unavailable on Thursday (Feb 27) morning between Buangkok and Punggol MRT stations on the North-East Line due to a power fault.
SBS Transit's first tweet on the issue was at 5.50am.
In a subsequent tweet about half an hour later, the operator said that only one platform between the two stations was running.
“Please add extra travel time,” it added.
Commuters shared photos of crowded train platforms at the affected stations on social media.
Shuttle trains are operating between the affected stations. Free regular and bridging bus services are also available for commuters.
Trains are running as usual between Harbourfront and Buangkok stations.