SINGAPORE: Train service along the East-West Line was delayed during the Monday (Apr 9) morning rush hour due to a track fault, operator SMRT said.

In its first tweet at about 7.40am, SMRT advised commuters to add 15 minutes to their usual travel time from Jurong East station to Joo Koon station "due to a track fault".



The delay went up to 20 minutes at about 7.50am, according to a second tweet by the rail operator.

[EWL]: Due to a track fault, pls add 15mins train travel time from #JurongEast to #JooKoon towards #JooKoon. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) April 8, 2018





[EWL] UPDATE: Due to a track fault, pls add 20mins train travel time from #JurongEast to #JooKoon towards #JooKoon. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) April 8, 2018

​​​​​​​