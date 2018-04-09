Track fault causes delay on East-West Line during morning rush hour
SINGAPORE: Train service along the East-West Line was delayed during the Monday (Apr 9) morning rush hour due to a track fault, operator SMRT said.
In its first tweet at about 7.40am, SMRT advised commuters to add 15 minutes to their usual travel time from Jurong East station to Joo Koon station "due to a track fault".
The delay went up to 20 minutes at about 7.50am and 25 minutes at 8.40am, according to subsequent tweets by the rail operator. It also extended to Clementi station.
"We are working to recover service," the tweets read.