Some MRT stations on East-West, North-South lines to close early for renewal works

SINGAPORE: Some stations along the East-West and North-South lines will close early between April and June for maintenance and renewal works, said SMRT on Wednesday (Mar 25).

In April, four MRT stations on the East-West Line from Bedok to Paya Lebar will close earlier at about 11pm on Apr 3, Apr 4, Apr 17, Apr 18, Apr 24 and Apr 25, said the operator in a media release.



(Graphic: SMRT)

In May and June, five stations on the East-West Line from Dover to Lakeside, and three stations on the North-South Line from Jurong East to Bukit Gombak, will close earlier at about 11pm on selected Fridays and Saturdays, SMRT added.



The early closures will take place on May 15, May 16, May 29, May 30, Jun 5, Jun 6, Jun 12, Jun 13, Jun 19, Jun 20, Jun 26 and Jun 27.



(Graphic: SMRT)

During the closures in May and June, train services between Queenstown and Buona Vista stations will operate as a two-way shuttle with longer service intervals of up to 12 minutes.

"This arrangement allows train services to continue between these stations using a single track, while facilitating the turn-around of trains for the rest of the EWL (East-West Line)," said SMRT.



SHUTTLE BUS SERVICES

To maintain connectivity between Aljunied and Tanah Merah train stations, shuttle bus service 7 will be provided for affected commuters during the early closures in April.

Shuttle bus service 2 will take commuters between Buona Vista and Boon Lay stations in May and June, while shuttle bus service 4 will ferry commuters between Jurong East and Choa Chu Kang stations during the same period.

The buses will pick up and drop passengers at designated bus stops near the affected MRT stations at two- to five-minute intervals.

As the timing of the last trains departing from each station will vary, commuters are advised to check the departure times at the affected stations or on SMRT Trains’ website and social media platforms, said the operator.

"More time will be needed to travel between the affected MRT stations using the shuttle bus services," it said.



The additional engineering hours will be primarily used to carry out installation of 22kV power cables as part of the power supply system renewal works, SMRT explained.

"Where feasible, the installation of railway noise barriers and replacement of track circuits will also be carried out along the early closure sectors in May and June 2020," it said.