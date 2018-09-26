7 MRT stations along East-West Line to close earlier in October

SINGAPORE: Seven MRT stations along the East-West Line (EWL) from Tiong Bahru to Clementi will close earlier at 11pm every Friday and Saturday in October, SMRT said on Wednesday (Sep 26).

The seven stations are: Tiong Bahru, Redhill, Queenstown, Commonwealth, Buona Vista, Dover and Clementi.

The stations will close earlier as work begins on the renewal of the power supply system on the EWL. The project will start with the laying of new power control and fibre optic cables along the tracks, sector by sector, SMRT said in a news release.

The power supply system renewal project for the North-South East-West Lines is expected to be completed by the early 2020s.

“Renewing the power supply system involves the replacement of nearly 1,300km of power cables, 250km of fibre optic cables and over 170 sub-stations. Real-time condition monitoring systems will be introduced to monitor the health of power equipment and identify potential faults, to improve train service reliability,” SMRT said.

The early closures will also enable engineers to conduct ongoing maintenance works and install noise barriers along the railway tracks, it added.

Shuttle buses will be provided for commuters travelling between Jurong East and Outram Park MRT stations. Shuttle bus service 1 will stop at designated bus stops near the stations to pick up passengers affected by the early closures.