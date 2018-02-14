Maintenance work causes train delays on North-South Line

SINGAPORE: Train service on the North-South Line on Wednesday (Feb 14) morning was affected by delays over a four-hour period due to maintenance work being carried out by rail operator SMRT.

At 5.45am, SMRT announced on Twitter that south-bound trains were travelling slower near Raffles Place MRT station.

It added that commuters travelling before 10am should add 20 minutes more to their travelling time from Ang Mo Kio to Raffles Place stations.

[NSL]: Due to maintenance work, south-bound trains are travelling slower near #RafflesPlace. Please add 20mins additional train travel time from #AngMoKio to #RafflesPlace before 10am on Wed, 14 Feb. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 13, 2018

In a Facebook post, it explained that the trains would be travelling slowly while approaching Raffles Place "for the safety of commuters".

"We are sorry for the delay and the inconvenience you experienced," it added.

More than three hours later, SMRT updated that the additional travelling time had decreased to 10 minutes from Ang Mo Kio to Raffles Place.

However, it said that maintenance work was still ongoing.

[NSL Update]: Due to maintenance work, trains are travelling slower near #RafflesPlace. Please add 10mins additional train travel time from #AngMoKio to #Raffles Place before 10am on Wed, 14 Feb. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 14, 2018

At around 10am, SMRT said that normal train service had resumed.

[NSL] CLEARED: Train svcs from #AngMoKio to #RafflesPlace are running normally now. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 14, 2018



