Maintenance work causes train delays on North-South Line
SINGAPORE: Train service on the North-South Line on Wednesday (Feb 14) morning was affected by delays over a four-hour period due to maintenance work being carried out by rail operator SMRT.
At 5.45am, SMRT announced on Twitter that south-bound trains were travelling slower near Raffles Place MRT station.
It added that commuters travelling before 10am should add 20 minutes more to their travelling time from Ang Mo Kio to Raffles Place stations.
In a Facebook post, it explained that the trains would be travelling slowly while approaching Raffles Place "for the safety of commuters".
"We are sorry for the delay and the inconvenience you experienced," it added.
More than three hours later, SMRT updated that the additional travelling time had decreased to 10 minutes from Ang Mo Kio to Raffles Place.
However, it said that maintenance work was still ongoing.
At around 10am, SMRT said that normal train service had resumed.