No train service on parts of North-South, East-West lines after power fault: SMRT

SINGAPORE: Due to a power fault, there is no train service on the North-South Line between Jurong East and Marsiling stations and on the East-West Line between Clementi and Tuas Link stations, SMRT said on Wednesday (Oct 14) evening.

Free regular bus services and bridging services are available between Jurong East and Woodlands, as well as between Queenstown and Tuas Link, the transport operator said on Twitter.

SMRT added that passengers are advised to avoid Jurong East MRT station.

A photo sent in by a CNA reader at about 7.12pm showed crowds at Jurong East station after the train service was disrupted.



Jurong East MRT station after train services were disrupted on Oct 14, 2020. (Photo: Boony)

CNA reader Yang Long, who was at Yew Tee station along the affected part of the North-South Line, captured photos of the station in darkness at about 7.15pm.



He also took photos of the front door being opened on a train that stopped on the tracks.

He estimated that the train had remained in the same place for about 40 minutes.



A train on the tracks with its front door open on Oct 14, 2020. (Photo: Yang Long)

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

