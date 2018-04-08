Police investigating after viral video shows 2 men fighting on MRT train

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating after a video was widely circulated online showing two men fighting on a moving MRT train, alarming commuters in the cabin.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, the police confirmed on Sunday (Apr 8) that a report was made on the incident and investigations are ongoing.

An edited video of the incident was shared by Mediacorp Radio Ria 89.7FM deejay Dzar Ismail on his Facebook page.

The video initially showed the two men squaring up in the middle of the train cabin.



The pair appeared to exchange words and the dispute soon escalated as they shoved, punched and kicked each other. Many of the passengers in the cabin moved away from the seats as the two men turned aggressive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the end of the clip, a few commuters were seen pulling the two men apart.

The video has garnered more than 7,000 shares in 15 hours, with some netizens praising the commuters who stepped in to stop the fight.

