Residents can soon book neighbourhood facilities, get parking receipts on MSO's OneService app

SINGAPORE: The Municipal Services Office (MSO) will introduce new features to its OneService app from this year, which will make it more convenient for residents to perform simple transactions and engage one another, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said on Wednesday (Mar 6).

Ms Fu, who also oversees the MSO, was speaking in Parliament during the Committee of Supply debates. She said residents would soon be able to book and pay for neighbourhood facilities such as barbecue pits through the app.

They can also receive alerts on happenings in their neighbourhood, such as roadworks and hawker centre closures for maintenance.

Motorists can use the app to obtain paperless electronic parking system receipts for HDB and URA car parks.

The OneService app was first launched in 2015 to help the public send feedback on municipal issues on one common platform.

Ms Fu said on Tuesday that the app would be transformed into a one-stop community platform, where residents can also perform transactions, engage one another and access information.



“Technology offers us great potential in achieving better services with high operational productivity,” she said. “As part of the Smart Nation movement, we have been harnessing technology to deliver smarter municipal services.”

For example, MSO has implemented case routing using artificial intelligence. This enables cases to be routed automatically to the right agency, which will free up officers to focus their efforts on solving more complex problems.

A new Infrastructure Works Dashboard will also help agencies better coordinate their proposed and ongoing infrastructure works such as road, public housing, sewerage and parks development projects.

EXTENSION OF MUNICIPAL SERVICES PRODUCTIVITY FUND

In her speech, Ms Fu also announced that the MSO would set aside an additional S$25 million over five years to extend the Municipal Services Productivity Fund. The fund was first set up in 2017 to help government agencies provide better services to residents more efficiently.



One example of a funded project is Parking.sg, a mobile app developed by GovTech, HDB and URA, which eliminates the need for motorists to pay for parking using physical coupons. Ms Fu said besides making it more convenient to pay for parking, the app has also resulted in savings for motorists.

“Nearly half of parking sessions are ended early, with more than S$3.3million refunded to drivers for unused time so far,” she said.

The fund will support more projects to be implemented from this year, with priority going to those that benefit more residents. Two of such projects include a trial deployment of compactor litter bins by the National Environment Agency.

MSO said these bins have up to five times the capacity of regular rubbish bins, reducing the frequency of waste collection from daily to twice a week.

The second project is the use of drones by the Singapore Land Authority for early detection of maintenance issues such as cracks, debris or plant growth on state properties.

These drones can be deployed at 60 per cent of the cost required for the conventional physical inspection using boom lifts, said MSO.

“In total, we have awarded S$5.2 million for six projects, and expect about five times that in productivity gains,” said Ms Fu.