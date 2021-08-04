Jacqueline Poh named as new EDB managing director

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced on Wednesday (Aug 4) that Ms Jacqueline Poh will be appointed as the new managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

Ms Poh is currently the deputy secretary of the Strategy Group in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said MTI in a press release. She will succeed current managing director Chng Kai Fong when his term ends on Oct 3.



Mr Chng was appointed managing director of EDB on Oct 1, 2017. Prior to EDB, he was the Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister. He has also held leadership roles at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Home Affairs and Civil Service College, said MTI.



Ms Poh will be appointed as managing director-designate of EDB with effect from Sep 1 and managing director on Oct 4.



She will also be appointed as a member of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and EDB boards with effect from Oct 4, said MTI. Mr Chng will step down as a board member from both boards on Oct 3.

Ms Poh was appointed as deputy secretary of the Strategy Group at PMO on Jul 1, 2018.

"She has played an instrumental role in developing and implementing the strategic priorities of the government across various areas, including economic, and social strategies, geostrategic policy, infrastructure and urban liveability," said MTI.

Ms Poh also oversaw the Centre for Strategic Futures and the National Population and Talent Division.

Prior to this appointment, she has held various key appointments including the founding Chief Executive of the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and managing director of the former Infocomm Development Authority.

"She played a central role in kick-starting Singapore’s Smart Nation vision and setting the strategic direction for GovTech," said MTI.



Ms Poh also serves on the board of SingHealth.



Permanent Secretary for MTI Gabriel Lim thanked Mr Chng for his "invaluable contributions and commitment" to EDB.



"We wish Kai Fong all the best in his next appointment," said Mr Lim.

Mr Lim also welcomed Ms Poh as the new managing director of EDB, adding that her familiarity with the tech industry and start-up ecosystem will be an asset for EDB.

"This will support Singapore’s broader push to become an innovation-led economy," said Mr Lim.

