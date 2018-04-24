MUIS files police report over fake news claiming it cancelled halal certification of 63 eateries

SINGAPORE: A message circulating on social media claiming that 63 eateries have had their halal certification cancelled is false, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said on Tuesday (Apr 24).

A copy of the list seen by Channel NewsAsia included well-known eateries and restaurant chains such as Eighteen Chefs, 4Fingers Crispy Chicken, Siam Kitchen.

"Over the past few days there has been a false message circulating on social media claiming that MUIS has cancelled the halal certification of 63 eating establishments. MUIS would like to clarify that this claim is absolutely false," MUIS said.

"Muis takes a serious view against such irresponsible acts which may mislead the public," it added.

MUIS said it has lodged a police report over the matter, and urged the public not to spread unverified information and to seek clarification from correct and credible sources.

“This is not the first time that falsehoods such as this has been circulated on social media. Indeed many times these falsehoods are recycled and recirculated many times over, sometimes even after a few years,” it added in a Facebook post with the #fakenews hashtag.

In 2007, NTUC FairPrice filed a police report after a picture of a packet of pork bearing a halal certification mark was circulated on the Internet. The picture went viral again in 2011 and 2014.