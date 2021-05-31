Madrasah makes police report over leak of confidential documents

SINGAPORE: Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah has made a police report after discovering that one of its staff members had leaked confidential documents to unauthorised third parties, the religious school and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said on Monday (May 31).

MUIS and the school were alerted to the leak on May 11 and they commenced an internal investigation. They found that a staff member of the school “had downloaded numerous confidential documents from the madrasah’s email server without proper authorisation”.

“Following an interview with the said staff, the madrasah made a police report on the unauthorised transfer of the madrasah’s confidential documents to third parties,” MUIS and the school said in a joint statement on Monday.

“The staff has resigned from the madrasah with immediate effect.”

The madrasah said that is unable to provide further details as the matter is currently under police investigation, however, it stated that some of the leaked documents are related to an ongoing review of its financial transactions.

“The madrasah notes that some of the confidential documents that have been leaked pertain to an ongoing review of the financial transactions of the madrasah that MUIS is undertaking as stated in the reply to a parliamentary question raised on the financial transactions between the madrasah and Irsyad Trust Limited on Apr 5, 2021,” the joint statement said.

“MUIS would like to reiterate that it takes any allegations of financial irregularities very seriously and is undertaking the necessary steps to look into the matter.”

Under the Administration of Muslim Law Act, MUIS has the statutory function and duty to administer all madrasahs in Singapore.



On Apr 5, MP Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap (WP-Aljunied) had asked the Minister for Social and Family Development and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli three questions on the relationship between Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah and Irsyad Trust Limited.

As part of his response, Mr Masagos said that MUIS had directed a review of the financial transactions between the madrasah and the trust, and that “MUIS will consider whether further actions need to be taken” depending on the review’s findings.

The madrasah has reminded its staff members to safeguard confidential information and urged them “to go through the proper channels if they have any information and details to share relating to the ongoing investigations”.

