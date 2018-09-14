Muji recalls red bean jam pancake due to mould

SINGAPORE: Japanese retail firm Muji has recalled its mini dorayaki, or red bean jam pancake, after mould was found in some of the packages, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said on Friday (Sep 14).

In its media release, AVA said that the recall has been completed and urged customers who have bought the product not to eat it.

The affected pancakes have expiry dates of Sep 12 to Dec 5.

"Consumers can bring the product to a Muji outlet, or contact Muji customer service at 6346 4123 or customerservice@muji.com.sg for a refund," said AVA.

In July, Muji recalled a recalled a batch of its Shrimp & Potherb Peperoncino pasta sauce after several small plastic pieces were found in some packages.

Last year, the retailer recalled its Apple & Grape Fruit Juice product after mould was found in some of them.

