Multiple raids: More than S$197,000 worth of drugs seized, 7 arrested

SINGAPORE: A suspected drug trafficker who used hotels to mask his activities was busted along with two others by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers on Wednesday (Jul 4).

The 24-year-old Singaporean male was believed to have booked a room at a hotel at Raffles Boulevard, according to a news release from the anti-drugs agency.

Advertisement

With the help of the hotel’s security team, CNB officers made forced entry into the room as it was locked from within, where they found the suspected trafficker with a 30-year-old Singaporean male and a 22-year-old female foreign national.

Both male suspects put up a violent struggle in their attempt to resist arrest, CNB said, adding that necessary force was used to restrain them.

About 1,456g of heroin, 1,000g of cannabis, 10g of Ice and cash amounting to S$6,250 were recovered from within the room.



Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 2kg of cannabis was seized by CNB officers. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A search of the 30-year-old suspect’s car found a total of about 1,005g of cannabis, 10g of Ice, and one Ecstasy tablet



Block of cannabis, under front-left seat of car, recovered in CNB operation on Jul 4. (Photo: CNB)

ANOTHER 4 ARRESTED, MORE THAN 1KG OF HEROIN SEIZED IN SECOND RAID

In a second bust on the same day, four more suspected drug offenders were arrested.

CNB officers had been observing two suspected drug traffickers at Upper Cross Street.

At about 8.30pm, the two suspects - a 48-year-old stateless male and a 53-year-old Singaporean male - were spotted meeting up and proceeding to the second floor of a building. After they parted ways, CNB officers carried out the arrest.

More than 2.5kg of heroin was seized by CNB officers during operations on Wednesday (Jul 4). (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Officers recovered about 1,049g of heroin from a paper bag carried by the 48-year-old suspect.

The paper bag containing the heroin recovered from a suspect by CNB officers. (Photo: CNB)

Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of two more suspects - a 41-year-old stateless male and a 62-year-old Singaporean male. Both these suspects are believed to be associated with the 48-year-old suspect.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.



CNB added that the amount of heroin seized is enough to feed the addiction of about 1,190 abusers for a week and the amount of cannabis recovered is enough to feed the addiction of about 286 abusers for the same period.



The total value of drugs seized in the two raids totalled more than S$197,000, according to CNB.

