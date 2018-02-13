Multiple road closures in Chinatown for Chinese New Year countdown celebrations

SINGAPORE: Several roads and lanes will be closed in Chinatown from Feb 13 to Feb 16 for the Chinese New Year Countdown Celebrations 2018, said the Singapore Police Force.

In a news release on Tuesday (Feb 13), the police said access to those roads will only be granted to police and emergency vehicles. Vehicles found parking and causing obstruction will be towed.

Auxiliary police officers will be deployed along the affected roads to assist and direct motorists, the police added.

The following roads and lanes will be closed during the stipulated period:

Additionally, Mosque Street will be converted into a two-way road between 5pm on Feb 15 and 3am on Feb 16.

