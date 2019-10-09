Mum's Kitchen Catering, Cherish Delights get licences back after gastroenteritis outbreak

SINGAPORE: Two caterers whose licences were suspended last month after 40 people fell ill eating their food have been allowed to resume operations.

Mum’s Kitchen Catering and its subsidiary Cherish Delights had their suspensions lifted on Wednesday (Oct 9) after implementing the “required measures”, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a joint media release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The licences of Mum’s Kitchen Catering and Cherish Delights were suspended on Sep 10 and Sep 11, respectively, after two separate outbreaks of gastroenteritis.

Forty people became ill after consuming food from the two caterers between Aug 31 and Sep 4, the release added.

Three people were hospitalised and have since been discharged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“No hygiene lapses were observed during inspections of both premises following the outbreaks. Investigation into the cause of the gastroenteritis illness is ongoing,” the authorities said.

During the suspension period, both caterers complied with measures stipulated by SFA.

“The licensees have disposed all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items, and also cleaned and sanitised their premises, including their equipment and utensils,” the media release said.

“They have also submitted their plans on enhanced food safety regimes, including plans and processes to ensure that their staff practise good food hygiene and proper food preparation at all times.”

Food handlers who will be involved in preparing food have also re-attended and passed the Basic Food Hygiene course.

Food hygiene officers for both companies have also undergone retraining and passed the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course.

SFA said it will continue to place both Mum’s Kitchen Catering and Cherish Delights “under close surveillance” to ensure they adhere to their submitted plans.

People are advised to seek medical attention early if they experience symptoms of gastroenteritis, such as diarrhoea, vomiting, fever or abdominal pain.

They should prevent the spread of disease and protect themselves from becoming infected by practising good hygiene at all times.

This includes washing hands with soap and water before eating, and covering their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.