Mum's Kitchen Catering and Cherish Delights get licences suspended after nearly 40 people fall ill

SINGAPORE: Two caterers have had their licences suspended after 39 people fell ill in separate incidents of suspected gastroenteritis.

The incidents happened on Aug 31 and Sep 2, involving Mum's Kitchen Catering and Cherish Delights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three people were hospitalised, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a joint media release on Wednesday (Sep 11).

Two of them have since been discharged, and the remaining patient is in stable condition.

"In view of the suspected ongoing transmission, SFA has suspended the licences of Mum’s Kitchen Catering Pte Ltd and Cherish Delights Pte Ltd with effect from Sep 10 and Sep 11 respectively until further notice," said the authorities.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Both caterer's kitchens are located in the Shimei East Kitchen industrial complex in Bedok.

Food handlers at the two caterers will be required to re-attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course before they can resume work.

The companies are also required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils.



This is the latest in a series of recent food poisoning incidents involving caterers.



In July, Stamford Catering and Kate’s Catering had their food hygiene grades cut to “C” after 302 people fell ill in separate incidents.



In June, three caterers - Chilli Api Catering, Pro*3 Institutional Catering and Delizio Catering were also downgraded.



CNA has contacted Mum's Kitchen Catering and Cherish Delights for comment.