Man arrested for murder at Bedok Reservoir Road

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of another man along Bedok Reservoir Road.

The police said they were alerted to a stabbing case at a residential unit at about 10.15am on Saturday (Apr 3).

When officers arrived, they found a man lying motionless in the unit. "The 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at scene," the police added.

According to preliminary investigations, the men knew each other, said the police.

The suspect, also 49, will be charged with murder on Monday. If found guilty, he faces the death penalty.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

