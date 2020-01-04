Man charged with murdering his wife at Buangkok condominium

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Saturday (Jan 4) with murdering his wife at a condominium in Buangkok a day before.

Paul Leslie Quirk was given one charge of committing murder at a third-floor unit at Esparina Residences at 12.07pm on Jan 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 48-year-old man, whose nationality was not revealed in the charge sheet, is accused of causing the death of Christina Khoo Gek Hwa, 43.

Quirk, who was dressed in a red shirt and had his wrists in cuffs, appeared expressionless during the brief proceedings.



The body of Ms Christina Khoo is carried out of the building. (Photo: TODAY/Nuria Ling)

The prosecutor asked for him to be remanded at Changi Prison's medical centre for psychiatric observation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan ordered him to be remanded for three weeks and to return to court on Jan 24.



The police said in a statement on Friday that they had received a call for help at a unit at Esparina Residences condominium past noon.

A worker wearing a mask is seen in the unit believed to be where the murder took place. (Photo: TODAY/Nuria Ling)

A 43-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the unit and was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.



Quirk was subsequently arrested. According to his Facebook profile, Quirk is from Australia and previously worked in podiatry.

If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.