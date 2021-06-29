Man linked to 19-year-old sister's death has charge upgraded to murder

SINGAPORE: A man previously charged with grievously injuring his teenage sister is now accused of murdering her, along with two accomplices.

Huang Bocan, 29, had his charge upgraded on Tuesday (Jun 29) and is now accused of killing 19-year-old Huang Baoying.

The charge is one punishable either with death or life imprisonment with caning, and he faces the new charge along with two co-accused: 41-year-old Singapore permanent resident Chee Mei Wan and 62-year-old Lim Peng Tiong.

They are accused of murdering Ms Huang by causing bodily injury to her with common intention at about 10pm on May 4 at a sixth-floor flat in Block 602, Clementi West Street 1.

The police found Ms Huang lying motionless in the flat at about 6.30am on May 5 after being alerted to an unnatural death. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her brother was arrested.

No details of the co-accused's relationships were revealed in court.

Chee's lawyer asked if the autopsy report was ready, and was told that it is but such reports are usually uploaded only when the case is brought to the High Court.

The prosecution sought an adjournment and the judge gave them 10 weeks as investigations take a longer time "given that the charge has been upgraded".

Huang was first charged in May with causing grievous hurt to his sister by hitting her with a wooden pole. Chee and Lim were later charged as well with sharing a common intention to cause her grievous hurt.

At a previous hearing, the prosecutor said all three were likely to receive additional charges, with Huang set to be given charges for wrongful confinement, restraint and hurt offences.

If convicted of murder, the accused can be sentenced either to death or life imprisonment with caning. Of the trio, only Huang is eligible for caning as Lim is above 50 and Chee is a woman.

