Maid arrested after death of employer at Choa Chu Kang flat

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old maid was arrested on Monday (Jun 25) in relation to a murder case in Choa Chu Kang.

The police received a call at around 3pm requesting their assistance at Block 791 Choa Chu Kang North 6.

A 70-year-old woman was found lying motionless inside her flat. She was pronounced dead by paramedics at around 3.30pm.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the 24-year-old, who is from Myanmar, had been employed as a maid by the dead woman.

She will be charged in court on Wednesday. Investigations into the murder are ongoing.

