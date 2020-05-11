Police investigating murder at Punggol Field after man dies of injuries



Police cars seen along Punggol Field on May 10, 2020
Police cars seen along Punggol Field on May 10, 2020. (Photo: Daymon Lim)

SINGAPORE: The police have launched a murder investigation after a 38-year-old man who was found injured along Punggol Field died.

In response to CNA's queries, police said on Monday (May 11) they received a call for assistance along Punggol Field on Sunday night at about 11pm.

The man was taken to Sengkang General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police cars seen along Punggol Field on May 10, 2020
Police officers were seen along Punggol Field on May 10, 2020, after a man who was found injured in the area died. (Photo: Daymon Lim)

Pictures seen online showed police activity in the area at night. 

One Facebook user who claimed he was assisting with investigations described "blood everywhere" when he went to check on someone's cry for help.

punggol field
A police vehicle seen at Punggol Field on May 11, 2020. (Photo: Ian Cheng)

This story is developing.



