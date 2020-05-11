Police investigating murder at Punggol Field after man dies of injuries
SINGAPORE: The police have launched a murder investigation after a 38-year-old man who was found injured along Punggol Field died.
In response to CNA's queries, police said on Monday (May 11) they received a call for assistance along Punggol Field on Sunday night at about 11pm.
The man was taken to Sengkang General Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Pictures seen online showed police activity in the area at night.
One Facebook user who claimed he was assisting with investigations described "blood everywhere" when he went to check on someone's cry for help.
This story is developing.