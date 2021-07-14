Man arrested for murder at Sumang Walk in Punggol

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old suspect has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of another man along Sumang Walk in Punggol, the police said on Wednesday (Jul 14).

In a media release, the police said they were alerted to a stabbing case at a residential unit at about 3pm on Wednesday.



When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple wounds lying motionless outside the unit.



"The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at scene," the police said, adding that the men are known to each other, according to preliminary investigations.



Police officers at Sumang Walk on Jul 14, 2021. (Photo: Ian Cheng)

When CNA arrived at the scene at about 7.40pm, there were several police vehicles at the block and the sixth floor had been cordoned off.



The 43-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday with murder.

If found guilty, he faces the death penalty. Police said investigations are ongoing.

