Man arrested for murder at Sumang Walk in Punggol

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old suspect has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of another man along Sumang Walk in Punggol, the police said on Wednesday (Jul 14).

In a media release, the police said they were alerted to a stabbing case at about 3pm on Wednesday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple wounds lying motionless outside a residential unit.



"The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at scene," the police said, adding that the men are known to each other, according to preliminary investigations.



Police officers at Sumang Walk on Jul 14, 2021. (Photo: Ian Cheng)

At least 10 police officers were seen in and around the unit, with several officers stationed at the lift landing. (Photo: Ian Cheng)

Advertisement

Advertisement

When CNA arrived at the scene at about 7.40pm, there were several police vehicles at the block. Access to the sixth floor had been cordoned off, including staircases from the fifth floor.

At least 10 police officers were seen in and around the unit, with several officers stationed at the lift landing.



A resident from the second floor, who did not want to be named, told CNA that she heard loud banging and shouting from the unit earlier in the afternoon.

She saw a man brought down by police officers in handcuffs at about 5pm.



Advertisement

At least 10 police officers were seen in and around the unit, with several officers stationed at the lift landing. (Photo: Ian Cheng)

Food delivery riders were denied access to the units in the section of the block. Police officers were seen taking the food to the recipients instead.



Access to the sixth floor had been cordoned off, including staircases from the fifth floor. (Photo: Ian Cheng)

Police said investigations are ongoing.



The 43-year-old suspect will be charged with murder on Friday. If found guilty, he faces the death penalty.

