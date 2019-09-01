Woman, 79, found dead in Toa Payoh in suspected murder

SINGAPORE: A 79-year-old woman was found dead in a Toa Payoh flat early on Sunday morning (Sep 1) in a case the police has classified as murder.

The police received a call for help at about 3.40am at Block 191 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The elderly woman was found lying motionless at the Housing Board block and pronounced dead by paramedics at scene.

The suspect, an 82-year-old man, has been arrested and will be charged in court on Monday.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that both the victim and the suspect are known to each other," police said, without specifying their relationship.

The police have classified the case as murder and investigations are ongoing.



Advertisement