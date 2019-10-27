Man arrested after 2 women found dead at Commonwealth Avenue

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man has been arrested after two women were found dead at Block 7A Commonwealth Avenue, police said on Sunday (Oct 27) night.



Police were alerted to a case of "two unnatural deaths" at the block at around 7.24pm on Sunday, the force said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Two women, aged 56 and 90, were both found lying motionless and were pronounced dead by paramedics at (the) scene," the Singapore Police Force said in a statement.

The police have classified the case as murder.



"Preliminary investigations revealed that both deceased and the suspect are related to one another. A 22-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the case and will be charged in court on Oct 28, 2019," the statement added.



Police cars are seen parked near Blk 7A Commonwealth Avenue. (Photo: Ma Qiao)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Sunday that two people have been taken to the National University Hospital (NUH).

"The SCDF was alerted to a medical incident at Block 7A Commonwealth Avenue at about 7.25pm. SCDF ambulances conveyed two persons to NUH and pronounced two other persons dead at scene," it added.



This the second reported murder case on Sunday.

In a separate case, a 63-year-old man was found dead at Block 633 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 on Sunday morning. Police said they were alerted at 5.46am and found the man lying motionless.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, and police have classified the case as murder. A 54-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to the case, police said.

The woman will also be charged in court on Monday.

