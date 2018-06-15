Muslim community should continue to look for ways to mix with those of other faiths: Masagos

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: The Muslim community should continue to look for ways to mix with people of other faiths and work together in common spaces, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said on Friday (Jun 15).



"Our youth have organised programmes and visited churches and temples, all in the name of integration and fostering understanding and not proselytising one another," said Mr Masagos.

"I personally think this is a coming of age in our community and I hope we can continue to look for ways to work together to enhance our common spaces."

Mr Masagos said this at Aidilfitri prayers at the historic Sultan Mosque on Friday.



He also said that it was important for the community to "increase confidence in faith and ourselves".

"All over the world this is being challenged - the doctrines from some which (are) not what we are holding on to in Singapore call for Muslims to isolate themselves from the vagaries of the world, interacting with other people because it taints their purity and ability to become good Muslims," he said.

"We don't agree with that. It is because we are good Muslims that we should contribute to the larger society, whoever they are."

Muslims in Singapore marked the end of a month-long period of fasting with Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations on Friday, with all 70 mosques in Singapore conducting Aidilfitri prayers.



Mr Masagos and President Halimah Yacob joined more than 5,000 Muslims and families for prayers at the Sultan Mosque, where the Mufti of Singapore led a prayer session and delivered a sermon.

"In his sermon, Mufti reiterated the importance of the community coming together as a family unit not only in Ramadan but to continue to keep this spirit of togetherness throughout the whole year," said Mdm Halimah.

"I believe that if we can achieve this, we can truly become a more compassionate society for future generations.”





