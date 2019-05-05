Muslims in Singapore to mark start of Ramadan on May 6

SINGAPORE: Muslims in Singapore will usher in the holy month of Ramadan on Monday (May 6), kicking off a month of fasting.

The holy month begins with the sighting of the new moon based on the Islamic lunar calendar, after which the religious authorities of Muslim majority countries will declare the start of Ramadan.

In announcing the date, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) noted that according to astronomical calculations as agreed upon by member countries of The Informal Meeting of the Religious Affairs Ministers of Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, the crescent for the month of Ramadan appeared on Sunday evening after sunset for about 26 minutes.

In a statement on Sunday, the Mufti of Singapore, Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram, wished all Muslims in Singapore a blessed Ramadan.

"In this blessed month, let’s take the opportunity to strengthen friendship and foster stronger family ties by performing activities together such as having the pre-dawn and break fast meals, as well as the night prayers as a family," he said.