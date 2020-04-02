My First Skool at Rivervale Crescent to close temporarily after teaching staff tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: The My First Skool campus at 49 Rivervale Crescent will close temporarily after a teaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) announced on Thursday (Apr 2).

ECDA said it was informed of the case earlier in the day, and that the employee was last at the centre on Mar 31.



The My First Skool centre will be closed from Apr 3 to Apr 14, which ECDA said covers the 14-day incubation period. All affected staff and children will be placed on leave of absence during this time.

"Barring any new developments, the centre will resume programmes on Wednesday, Apr 15. Contact tracing is ongoing," said ECDA, adding that the pre-school will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that another My First Skool centre in Sengkang, at Fernvale Link, has stepped up cleaning and disinfection after a parent of two pre-schoolers was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Both children and the family members of the affected parent have been issued quarantine orders, said an NTUC First Campus spokesperson in response to CNA's queries.



Singapore reported 49 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the national total to 1,049. Three new clusters were identified, including one at Mustafa Centre.

