My First Skool in Fernvale ramps up disinfection after parent of 2 pre-schoolers contracts COVID-19

SINGAPORE: A parent of two pre-schoolers at the My First Skool campus in Fernvale Link has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the school to ramp up cleaning and disinfection.

Both children and the family members of the affected parent have been issued quarantine orders, a NTUC First Campus spokesperson said on Thursday (Apr 2) in response to CNA's queries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The parent who tested positive for the coronavirus last visited the campus in December last year, according to a letter from My First Skool to parents.

The other parent’s last contact with the centre was on Mar 27 when the individual picked up the children. The parent did not enter the premises as per COVID-19 precationary measures, according to the letter.

The letter, which CNA has seen, was dated Apr 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The school said its premises were professionally sanitised on Mar 27 as part of its regular monthly cleaning.

As an "added precautionary measure", however, it engaged an NEA-approved vendor to conduct environmental cleaning and disinfection of the school on Wednesday, according to the letter.

The teachers will also continue to thoroughly clean the school, including high contact surfaces, toys and cots, said the letter.

"The precautionary efforts at our centre have been ramped up since Jan 2020, in accordance with Government advisories," the NTUC First Campus spokesperson told CNA.

“We have been exercising closer monitoring and have stepped up precautionary measures such as enhanced hygiene and cleaning practices, practising physical distancing, limiting group activities in the centre, among others, and will continue to do so,” the spokesperson added.

The campus will remain open, as advised by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), the spokesperson said.

“We will continue to closely monitor our children’s and staff’s health and well-being and provide a safe and healthy learning environment at our centre.”

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram