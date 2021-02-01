Singapore gravely concerned over events in Myanmar, monitoring situation closely: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday (Feb 1) said it was closely monitoring the situation in Myanmar after several of its leaders - including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi – were detained.



"Singapore expresses grave concern about the latest situation in Myanmar," said MFA

"We are monitoring the situation closely and hope all parties involved will exercise restraint, maintain dialogue, and work towards a positive and peaceful outcome."

Advertisement

Advertisement

It added: "Myanmar is a close friend of Singapore and key member of ASEAN. We hope that the situation will return to normal as soon as possible."

MFA also advised Singaporeans in Myanmar to remain vigilant.



"In view of the fluid situation, Singaporeans in Myanmar are advised to remain vigilant, monitor local news closely, and follow the advice of local authorities," said the ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singaporeans in Myanmar are also strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA for the ministry to contact them should the need arise.

Those who are in need of consular assistance while in Myanmar should contact the Singapore Embassy in Yangon or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:



Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Yangon

238 Dhamazedi Road, Bahan Township, Yangon, Republic of the Union of Myanmar

Tel: +95-1-9-559-001

Emergency Tel (after hours): 09-250-863-840



Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65-6379 8800/8855

