3 men being investigated by police for allegedly protesting outside Myanmar embassy in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Three men are being investigated for allegedly participating in a public assembly without a permit outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Singapore, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Sunday (Feb 14).



The three people include two Japanese men, aged 48 and 61, as well as an Indonesian man, aged 49.

The police were alerted at about 3.45pm on Wednesday to three men allegedly protesting outside the embassy to "show their support for the people of Myanmar".

Two placards, three mobile phones and a letter were seized, and police investigations are ongoing.

"The police would like to remind the public that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal and constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act,” the SPF said on Sunday.

“The police will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries. Foreigners visiting or living in Singapore should abide by our laws.”



The police issued a warning on Feb 5 against plans to hold protests in Singapore in relation to the ongoing political situation in Myanmar.

“The police are aware of online posts by Myanmar nationals working or residing in Singapore, planning protests in Singapore in relation to recent developments in Myanmar,” SPF said, adding that the online posts encouraged people to participate in protests.



“Foreigners visiting, working or living in Singapore are also reminded to abide by our law. They should not import the politics of their own countries into Singapore.”

Those who break the law will be “dealt with firmly” and may have their visas or work passes terminated, the police said in the warning.



Myanmar’s military seized power on Feb 1 and arrested several political figures, including former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, over allegations of election fraud.



Military chief Min Aung Hlaing took power, and a one-year state of emergency was imposed. Many in Myanmar have protested against the coup.