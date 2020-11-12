7 Myanmar nationals arrested at Sungei Tengah farm for immigration offences

SINGAPORE: Seven Myanmar nationals were arrested for immigration-related offences, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on Thursday (Nov 12).

The men, aged between 30 and 42, were arrested in a joint operation led by ICA officers and the police on Monday.

The operation was conducted at about 5am on a vegetable farm located along Sungei Tengah Road. The men were found sleeping inside six makeshift shelters.

ICA said the men admitted to staying in Singapore without a valid immigration pass and had been working on the farm without a valid work permit.



Investigations are currently ongoing.

"ICA takes a serious view towards attempts of overstaying in Singapore," it said.

Under the Immigration Act, those convicted of overstaying could face a jail term of up to six months and at least three strokes of the cane.

Anyone found guilty of employing an immigration offender will face a jail term of between six months and two years. They will also be face a fine of up to S$6,000.

ICA reminded employers and home owners to "exercise due diligence" in checking the status of foreigners before offering them employment or renting out their premises.

"Without the prospect of illegal employment or shelter, (immigration offenders) would not find Singapore attractive," it said.