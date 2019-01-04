12,000 more postings on national jobs portal MyCareersFuture in 2019

SINGAPORE: The Government-led jobs portal MyCareersFuture will add 12,000 more postings for local job seekers this year following a Memorandum of Understanding with global job site Indeed, said Workforce Singapore (WSG) on Friday (Jan 4).



The addition will expand the current 23,000 job listings to more than 35,000 every month across 23 industries, WSG said.



MyCareersFuture, launched last April to replace Jobs Bank, has seen more than 500,000 site visitors for job searches and career needs, WSG added. Since its launch, the site has collaborated with Google, JobsCentral, Jooble and LinkedIn to display jobs posted on these platforms.



The site, however, continues to be available only to job seekers. Employers will have to continue using Jobs Bank to post job vacancies.

WSG said it expects to launch the employers module in the first half of this year. More details will be announced at a later date.



For employers, WSG has hired Netherlands-based company WCC to provide ranking and recommendation services. This technology would help employers save time by identifying suitable applicants and candidates, reducing mismatches and missed matches, WSG said.



MyCareersFuture has also collaborated with local tech start-ups like JobTech to identify more advanced skills-matching technology for individuals. For example, the portal includes a feature that shows the percentage score of skills match between a job seeker and a job.



The collaboration has also allowed the analysis of job mismatches and missed matches in key growth sectors such as banking and finance, and infocommunications and technology, said WSG.



Job seekers and employers will also be able to access career advice, industry insights and employment resources through a Career Toolkit. It includes content generated through collaborations with public and private sector partners such as the Ministry of Health, Economic Development Board and recruitment agencies Randstad and Michael Page.



“By means of such collaborations between the public and private sectors, it allows us to create innovative solutions to address the needs of job seekers and employers, and bridge the gaps by effectively connecting them,” said WSG chief executive Tan Choon Shian.



“We will continue to work with our partners and, at the same time, explore new collaborations to enable MyCareersFuture.sg to become a one-stop job portal that will provide Singaporeans trusted job-matching services and information at their fingertips.”