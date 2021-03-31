New version of myENV mobile app providing information for environment, water and food launched

SINGAPORE: A new version of the myENV mobile app, which provides integrated information on Singapore's environment, water services and food safety, was launched on Wednesday (Mar 31).

The app combines information from the statutory boards in the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) family - the National Environment Agency (NEA), National Water Agency PUB and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) - to provide users with "real time content through a united interface", said the three agencies in a joint press release.



The new app provides a "comprehensive suite" of information and services, which covers weather, air quality, dengue hotspots, water levels in drains and canals during rainfall, flash flood alerts, food safety and more.

App users can also set up personalised locations like the home, office or childcare centre to find out the environmental issues happening at these places. The app also features push notifications on food recalls, suspensions and downgrading of food establishments.

"With the integrated app, users can now find answers to questions related to NEA, PUB and SFA seamlessly through our chatbot, ‘Ask Jamie @myENV’," said the authorities.

Feedback on environmental, water and food safety issues can also be filed through the app, they said.

NEW APP AVAILABLE ON APPLE APP STORE AND GOOGLE PLAY



The new app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play store from Wednesday. Existing users will be prompted to upgrade to the new app.

As the app is currently offered as a beta version, the authorities said they are seeking public feedback through comments on the Apple App Store or Google Play store on how the app can be further improved. Other new useful features will be rolled out progressively.



Minister of State for Sustainability and Environment Desmond Tan said the new myENV app provides "trusted, real-time and accurate" information from the three statutory boards on a single platform.

"It enables individuals to take ownership of the environment by providing feedback in a convenient and efficient manner. With this integrated app, we hope to provide a more citizen-centric service experience and to better engage the community," said Mr Tan.