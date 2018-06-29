ICA launches web portal for passport, entry visa applications

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has launched a web portal that will allow users to apply for new passports or identity cards for themselves, as well as long-term visit passes and entry visas for their relatives and friends.

MyICA was launched on Wednesday (Jun 27) with eight e-services, following a beta version two months earlier, ICA said in a news release on Friday.

Announced in May by the Ministry of Home Affairs, MyICA is a personalised portal where customers can access their personal information and ICA's range of electronic services, said the authority.

The beta version of the portal launched in April with five e-services catered to citizens - applications for passport, identity card and APEC Business Travel Card, as well as requests for birth/death extracts and applications for change of address.

The latest version includes three additional services to enable Singaporeans to sponsor long-term visit passes, apply for entry visas for their relatives and friends, as well as apply for a pre-marriage long-term visit pass assessment facility.

More e-services will be progressively added to MyICA by the end of 2018.

Services that have not been migrated to MyICA can still be accessed through ICA's website.

"The introduction of MyICA is in line with the smart nation drive to harness digital technologies to provide our customers with a convenient and secure platform to transact with ICA digitally," said ICA.

With MyICA, users need only login to SingPass 2-Factor Authentication once to access the range of e-services. They can also make one consolidated payment for multiple transactions.