Yishun resident hangs live myna from laundry pole to 'teach' it a lesson

SINGAPORE: A myna has been rescued after a woman hung it from a laundry pole outside her HDB flat, apparently in an attempt to "teach" it a lesson and serve as a deterrent for other birds.

Rescue officers from an animal welfare group took action after receiving a call to their hotline about a myna seen dangling outside the flat in Yishun.

"Our rescue officers were shocked to learn from the unit’s resident that the myna was deliberately hung from the pole to teach the myna (and other mynas) a lesson so they can 'learn' not to enter her kitchen," said the Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (ACRES) in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Dec 11).

"The myna was assessed for injuries and given some water and food before being released."

The woman was told that this was an act of cruelty, and given advice on other ways to deter birds from her home, said the group.

The National Parks Board (NParks) is currently investigating the case, it added.

