MyRepublic to finally offer mobile services in Singapore after StarHub partnership

The local ISP says it will continue to focus on "Singapore's younger, more tech-savvy crowd" with its mobile services.

SINGAPORE: Local Internet service provider (ISP) MyRepublic on Thursday (May 3) announced it will partner telco StarHub to offer mobile services here.

In a press release, MyRepublic said it has formed a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partnership with StarHub, which allows it to use the telco's infrastructure to offer mobile services.

This is similar to what another local MVNO, Circles.Life, struck up with M1.

The ISP did not reveal details on the mobile plans it will launch, although its managing director for Singapore Yap Yong Teck hinted at the customer segment it may be targeting.

“MyRepublic has resonated with Singapore’s younger, more tech-savvy crowd and that is where we will continue (to) focus with our mobility services,” he said in the press release.

The company had been looking for a partner since failing to clinch the fourth telco licence in 2017, and Mr Yap believed that beyond having an "excellent mobile network", StarHub is also "well aligned" with its strategy.

The ISP said it expects to launch the mobile services "very soon" with details on its plans and bundles to come.

CEO Malcolm Rodrigues had said in November last year that MyRepublic plans to launch mobile services in Singapore in the first quarter of this year, and in Australia and Indonesia by mid-2018.

