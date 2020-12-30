Karaoke outlet in Orchard Road suspended after 51 people found drinking alcohol at midnight on Christmas

SINGAPORE: A karaoke outlet at Orchard Road has been suspended from operations after 51 people were found drinking alcohol at the premises at 12.05am on Christmas Day.

Operations at MZS Family Karaoke, which is located at 21 Cuscaden Road, have been suspended for 20 days after COVID-19 safe management measures were breached, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) in a news release on Wednesday (Dec 30).

The karaoke outlet was found to have allowed a large gathering, and patrons to consume alcohol after 10.30pm, MSE said.

For these breaches, MZS Family Karaoke was ordered to close from Dec 25 until Jan 13, MSE said.

The Singapore Police Force and Singapore Tourism Board have commenced investigations on the breaches at the karaoke outlet, the release said.

The police is also investigating 51 people for suspected non-compliance of safe distancing measures.

On Christmas Day, 51 patrons were found crowding and consuming alcohol in the MZS Family Karaoke (Ming Arcade, 21 Cuscaden Road) at 12.05am. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

Singapore entered Phase 3 of its reopening on Monday. Social gatherings of up to eight people are now allowed in public, up from the previous five currently.

Under COVID-19 measures, intermingling between groups is prohibited and alcohol must not be served or consumed at F&B premises after 10.30pm.

FINES ISSUED TO F&B OUTLETS

Seven more food and beverage (F&B) outlets were also fined S$1,000 each for breaching safe distancing measures between Dec 18 and Dec 26.

These breaches included admitting and seating groups of more than five together, allowing groups to intermingle, seating groups of patrons less than 1m apart and providing games to patrons despite not being an amusement centre.

The F&B outlets are: Six Grey Bar at Jiak Chuan Road in Chinatown, Indian Xpress Bar & Restaurant at Campbell Lane, ABC Nasi Kandar at Desker Road, CHICHI at Amoy Street, Lawry’s The Prime Rib Singapore and Coffeesmith in Orchard Road as well as Manpei in Central Mall.

NO FIREWORKS FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE

To reduce the risk of crowds gathering at Marina Bay on New Year’s Eve, there will be no fireworks display in the precinct.

Instead, fireworks will be set off from different heartland locations across Singapore, bringing the countdown experience closer to Singaporeans at home.

"We urge Singaporeans to enjoy the heartland fireworks, the Marina Bay Shine a Light display and Share the Moment light projections online and on Mediacorp Channel 5 in the comfort of their homes," MSE said.

"Singaporeans are also encouraged to join in the community year-end countdown programmes online."

Safe management and crowd control measures will be in place at the fireworks sites to ensure public safety, and safe distancing ambassadors will be deployed to remind members of the public not to gather at the respective sites, the ministry said.

"We urge Singaporeans to practise social responsibility and cooperate with our officers to ensure the continued safety and well-being of the community," MSE added.

