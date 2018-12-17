N-Level results: Higher pass rates, more students make it to Sec 5

SINGAPORE: More students passed the N-Level examinations this year and more made it to Secondary 5, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) announced on Monday (Dec 17).



About 14,600 students sat for the Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education (GCE) Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical) exams this year and collected their results on Monday, MOE and SEAB said in a joint release.



Of the 9,917 students who sat for the Normal (Academic) exams, 99.5 per cent passed at least one subject and were awarded the GCE N(A)-Level certificate, up from last year’s 99.4 per cent.



Among them, 76.9 per cent fared well enough to move on to Secondary 5 to take the O-Level examinations, up from 76.6 per cent. These students obtained an aggregate score of no more than 19 points in English, mathematics and the best three subjects (ELMAB3), and at least a Grade 5 for all subjects used in the computation of the ELMAB3.



Of the 4,715 students who sat for the Normal (Technical) exams, 97.5 per cent passed at least one subject and were awarded the GCE N(T)-Level certificate, up from 96.6 per cent last year.



Secondary 4 N(A) students who obtained an ELMAB3 aggregate of no more than 19 points are eligible to apply for the Direct-Entry Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP), said MOE and SEAB. This prepares them to progress to selected diploma courses via a two-year Higher NITEC programme at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).



Students who complete the course with the minimum grade point average are guaranteed a place in a polytechnic diploma course mapped to their Higher NITEC course. Applications for the DPP will open on Dec 17, with about 1,200 places offered across all three ITE colleges.



Secondary 4 N(A) students who obtained an ELMAB3 aggregate not exceeding 12 points – up from the current 11 points – may also apply for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP).



This one-year programme at the polytechnics offers a practice-oriented curriculum taught by polytechnic lecturers to prepare students for entry into the relevant diploma courses. Students who complete the course with a pass in all modules will progress to their pre-selected diploma course.



There are 1,500 PFP places on offer in the polytechnics. Applications will open in January next year, after the release of the GCE O-Level results. Students who intend to apply for the programme should first progress to Secondary 5, said MOE and SEAB.

